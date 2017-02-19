The president and the general secretary have also appealed to all the members of the finance committee and others that were involved in the fund raising activities for the session to collect the unpaid amounts from the field so that the reception committee can pay off the balance dues to the contractors and other parties.

A large amount of money remains yet to be paid to the parties due to the continued financial crisis aggravated by the unprecedented developments in the central committee of the Asam Sahitya Sabha which led to the postponement of the programme by a week.