ASS reception panel thanks participants
SIVASAGAR, Feb 18 - The reception committee president and general secretary, Asam Sahitya Sabha’s Centenary Session at Sivasagar, Sonaram Boruah and Juga Gogoi, through a release here have thanked all Sabha workers, delegates, members, book lovers, guests, cultural troupes, publishers, organisations, institutions, students, employees, the State Government, the Sivasagar district administration, Sivasagar Municipality Board, ASEB, PWD (Roads), Assam Gas Company, ONGC and other PSUs, contractors, workers and the people of the district for their involvement and participation in all the programmes of the centenary celebrations at Jerenga pathar, Joysagar from February 8-12.
The president and the general secretary have also appealed to all the members of the finance committee and others that were involved in the fund raising activities for the session to collect the unpaid amounts from the field so that the reception committee can pay off the balance dues to the contractors and other parties.
A large amount of money remains yet to be paid to the parties due to the continued financial crisis aggravated by the unprecedented developments in the central committee of the Asam Sahitya Sabha which led to the postponement of the programme by a week.