The incident has created uproar among students and guardians. It has been learnt that Gagan Goswami, headmaster of the school had collected an amount of Rs 1500 from each of the students against the normal SEBA fee of Rs 350 for BPL students and Rs 480 from general students.

At Tangla Girls HS School centre, eight students were expelled from the examination hall by the supervising officer for copying in the examination hall. At the Kalaigaon HS School centre, the supervising officer seized 32 numbers of mobile phones from the possession of students in the examination halls. Two mobile phones were also seized from the invigilating teachers.

It needs mention here that SEBA had warned students and invigilating teachers not to carry mobile phones or calculators etc., to examination halls. Moreover, according to SEBA sources, most of the supervising officers in the district failed to submit daily online report in time.