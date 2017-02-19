It may be mentioned that Princy’s mother Ranju Gogoi has been paying land revenue since the 1997 for the two katha land of Rajabari Grant in ward no. 13 of Sonari town.

Ranju also pays municipality taxes against her holding no. 548. The Gauhati High Court in Show Chand Chowhan and others vs Revenue Officer, Karbi Anglong, reported in Gauhati Law Reports, 1984 (page no. 474) held that if a person is in possession of land and pays land revenue and other local taxes, he cannot be evicted under the provisions of Assam Land and Revenue Act.

Now the Government instead of providing land and patta to the family of Princy Gogoi served a notice of eviction to a specially-abled girl who is going to appear in the ensuing HS final examination. Princy passed her matriculation exam in 2015 and took admission in HS course without receiving a single paise from the Government. Princy is a good artist having done many paintings at her own. She is the recipient of DY365’s award ‘Akakh Subor Mon’ and Assam Talks ‘Medhabi Chatri’ award 2017.

Another eviction notice was served simultaneously to one Phagu Bhui whose son Rahul is appearing in the ongoing HSLC examination from BPBM HS School here and is living adjacent to Princy’s house. Prominent citizens, local units of AASU, AJYCP, TAYPA have condemned the Government action against the families of specially-abled persons and demanded immediate eviction of suspected citizens who continue to illegally occupy government land in Sonari town.