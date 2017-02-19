



After receiving a warm welcome, the new general secretary of the Boro Sahitya Sabha Prasanta Boro, who was selected to the post at the recent Simen Chapori (Dhemaji) conference, in a felicitation ceremony organised at Misamari Harimu Afat here, some 50 km away from Dhekaijuli town, while addressing a mammoth gathering also spoke on how the ethnic literary body would work in the days to come for the development of Boro literature and establishing it on the world arena.

Expecting that the Asam Sahitya Sabha would show the required sincerity in the all-round development of culture, literature and heritage of every community of the region, he further stated that the Boro Sahitya Sabha would do every possible work in converting all high standard books to “e-books”. The special event held under the chairmanship of the Sonitpur district Boro Sahitya Sabha president, Paduram Boro, was attended by the district secretary, Madan Boro, adviser, Sonitpur Boro Sahitya Sabha, Liladhar Boro, Umananda Boro, president of the Misamari Boro Sahitya Sabha, Hitesh Narzary, secretary, Pradip Boro, alongwith representatives of many other social and national organisations including local AASU, ABSU, AAMSU, AASAA, Press Club, cultural convention etc. The new general secretary was felicitated with phulam gamosa and aronai.