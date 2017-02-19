Tennis tourney at Jorhat begins



GUWAHATI, Feb 18 - The qualifying round matches of the Jorhat Men’s Futures Tennis Tournament got under way at the Jorhat Tennis Club today, a release said. Today’s results: Tarun Anirudh Chilakalapudi (Ind) bt Gautam Anand (Ind) 7-5, 6-1, Jayesh Pungliya (Ind) bt Mingkhi Talom (Ind) 6-0, 6-3, Tejas Chaukulkar (Ind) bt Rohan Gogoi (Ind) 6-0, 6-0, Kunal Anand (Ind) bt Jagmeet Singh (Ind) 6-4, 6-2, Suraj R Prabodh (Ind) bt Sai Saran Reddy (Ind) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (3), Siddharth Vishwakarma (Ind) bt Anvit Bendre (Ind) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5, Anurag Nenwani (Ind) bt (13) Taha Kapadiya (Ind) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, Pramveer Singh Bajwa (Ind) bt Ishaque Eqbal (Ind) 4-4 (Retd), Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam (Ind) bt Fahad Mohammed (Ind) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, Anirudh Chandrasekar (Ind) bt Abhinansu Borthakur (Ind) 7-5, 6-1, Lawrence Bataljin (Aus) bt Koonwar Gupta (Ind) 6-0, 6-1, Alexis Canter (Gbr) bt S D Prajwal Dev (Ind) 2-6, 6-0, 6-3, Ansu Bhuyan (Ind) bt Anshuman Gulia (Ind) 6-2, 6-2, Faisal Qamar (Ind) bt (12) Suresh Dhakshineswar (Ind) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, Adriaan De Jager (Ned) bt Jatin Dahiya (Ind) 6-4, 6-3.