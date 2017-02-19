NFRSA trounce Sijubari RYS

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 18 - NF Railway Sports Association trounced Sijubari RYS by nine wickets in today’s match of the Serve 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament. In the River Rine Club organised championship at the Judges’ Field here Sijubari were all out for 106 in 24.3 overs and in reply the NFRSA took just 15.2 overs in hitting 107 for the loss of one wicket. Brief scores: Sijubari RYS 106 (Ranjit Sarma 31, Kunal Sarma 5/24, Aksah Chetri 2/15). NFRSA 107/1 (Aman Chetri 34, Kirti Azad Yadav 29). Today’s match: (S/F) City CC vs NFRSA.