With the launching of the programmes, the management of NEUFC feels that such programmes will help Assam and other States of the region to create its own pool of resources to represent the country at international level on regular basis.

“Apart from producing national and international stars, such programmes will also help the NEUFC to include players from the Northeast only. Then, we don’t need to look for foreign players to strengthen our team bench,” said Abhik Chatterjee, head of grassroots programmes of NEUFC.

In an informal media conversation on the sidelines of the launching of the introduction course in Basis Grassroots Training and Coaching at NPS International School which was attended by players, coaches, a section of parents in the school premises, Chatterjee said that the programme will also cover the other Northeastern States of the region in the near future.

When asked about their plans to set up an academy, Chatterjee said that the setting up of an academy for the budding soccer talent of the region was very much in their agenda.

Among others present during the occasion were Randeep Baruah, general manager, NEUFC; Probhati Biswas, principal, NPS International School and Jitendra Nath Das, founder and chairman, NPS International School.