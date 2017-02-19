

DN Bezboruah (left), flanked by Gautam Ganguly releasing the book In Defence of Being A Perennial Sports Enthusiast, in Guwahati, on Saturday. – AT Photo DN Bezboruah (left), flanked by Gautam Ganguly releasing the book In Defence of Being A Perennial Sports Enthusiast, in Guwahati, on Saturday. – AT Photo

The author shared his views on various subjects related to sports in the book which also has description of the State of Assam, among others.

Releasing the book, Bezboruah said, now in India, people can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle even by writing without being an editor of a newspaper or journal.

He praised Ganguly for devoting his time for the cause of writing on sports-related subjects which draws attention of numerous readers.

Former top bureaucrats Subhash Das, Swapnanil Baruah, Md Allauddin, justice PG Agarwala and AK Upadhaya were present on the occasion along with a host of sportspersons.