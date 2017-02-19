

Iyer, who has been knocking on the doors of the national team over the past couple of seasons with his attacking batting in domestic cricket, could not have chosen a better platform to showcase his talent, smashing 5 sixes and 7 fours in an almost run-a-ball innings to remain unconquered on 85 in a team score of 176 for 4 in 51 overs.

SCORECARD

Australians 1st innings: David Warner c Ishan Kishan b Saini 25, Matt Renshaw c Ishan Kishan b Saini 11, Steven Smith retired out 107, Shaun Marrh retired out 104, Peter Handscomb c Panchal b Pandya 45, Mitchell Marsh c sub (B Indrajith) b Nadeem 75, Matthew Wade c Pant b Herwadkar 64, Glenn Maxwell not out 16, Steve O’Keefe not out 8. Extras: (B-5, LB-2, W-1, NB-6) 14. Total: (For 7 wkts dec; 127 overs) 469. Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-55, 3-211, 4-288, 5-305, 6-434, 7-454. Bowling: Ashok Dinda 21.2-1-78-0, Hardik Pandya 22-3-84-1, Navdeep Saini 19.4-7-42-2, Shahbaz Nadeem 33-1-126-1, Akhil Herwadkar 15-0-64-1, Shreyas Iyer 12-0-57-0, Priyank Panchal 4-0-11-0.

India A 1st innings: Akhil Herwadkar c & b Lyon 4, Priyank Panchal c Handscomb b Lyon 36, Shreyas Iyer not out 85, Ankit Bawne lbw b Bird 25, Hardik Pandya c Wade b Bird 19, Rishabh Pant not out 3. Extras: (LB-4) 4. Total: (For 4 wkts; 51 overs) 176. Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-63, 3-120, 4-172. Bowling: Jackson Bird 11-7-15-2, Mitchell Marsh 9-2-26-0, Nathan Lyon 17-3-72-2, Steve O’Keefe 14-1-59-0. – PTI