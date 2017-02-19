The commando team, acting on reliable information, arrested the two active cadres while conducting a search and frisking operation, the release added.

One 9 mm pistol along with five founds and some incriminating articles were seized from their possession. One Bolero vehicle was also seized. Earlier, on February 13, commandos arrested four NSCN-IM cadres during checking of vehicles along NH-37 near Balongdai village.

Investigation revealed that they were involved in extortion from trucks, tankers, bullets and Government offices at Nungba Bazar, it added.