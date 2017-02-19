Correspondent
IMPHAL, Feb 18 - Manipur police commandos arrested two active cadres of banned Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army from Kairam Palli, Keirao Litan Makhong in Imphal East district on February 16, according to a Press release.
The commando team, acting on reliable information, arrested the two active cadres while conducting a search and frisking operation, the release added.
One 9 mm pistol along with five founds and some incriminating articles were seized from their possession. One Bolero vehicle was also seized. Earlier, on February 13, commandos arrested four NSCN-IM cadres during checking of vehicles along NH-37 near Balongdai village.
Investigation revealed that they were involved in extortion from trucks, tankers, bullets and Government offices at Nungba Bazar, it added.