Khandu, who was accompanied by Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Development Techi Kaso and Chief Secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin exuded confidence that the forthcoming Budget session scheduled to commence from March 6 could be conducted in the new Assembly.

The Chief Minister inspected the Assembly hall with seating capacity of 90. The officials briefed the CM that 600 labours have been engaged to finish the work on time. A final round of inspection will be made on February 28 next.