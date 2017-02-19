Correspopndent
ITANAGAR, Feb 18 - One of the pet projects of his late father Dorjee Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inspected the construction of new State Assembly building which is nearing completion here.
Khandu, who was accompanied by Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Development Techi Kaso and Chief Secretary Shakuntala D Gamlin exuded confidence that the forthcoming Budget session scheduled to commence from March 6 could be conducted in the new Assembly.
The Chief Minister inspected the Assembly hall with seating capacity of 90. The officials briefed the CM that 600 labours have been engaged to finish the work on time. A final round of inspection will be made on February 28 next.