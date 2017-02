NSCN (IM) cadre nabbed in Tirap

Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 18 - Assam Rifles jawans have caught an NSCN (IM) cadre from Khonsa town in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh during an operation on Friday. The cadre was reportedly carrying out extortion activities in the district headquarters town. He was found in possession of a loaded pistol, contraband and slips indicating collection of money, according to an official source here today.