Mizoram-HPC (D) peace talks deferred

Newmai News

AIZAWL, Feb 18 - The fourth round of peace talks between Mizoram Government and Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic (HPC-D), which was scheduled to be held in the second week of February, has been deferred, Home department officials said. The officials said that the next round of talks had to be deferred as other departments like Finance, DP&AR and Law have to be consulted in the process of the ongoing negotiation. The exact date for talks could not, however, be decided, but it is likely to take place in the last week of February, they added.