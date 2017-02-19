Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East, Aribam Noutuneshwari Devi granted 14 days of further remand when the duo were produced before the court.

Before leaving for jail, Gaidon told media persons that UNC will hold further talks with the Manipur Government to end the current impasse. The UNC leader hurried to the prison van after a cop told him that no “permission” was given to him to talk to the media.

Gaidon and his associate Stephen were arrested by police on November 25 last year after the ongoing economic blockade on National Highways linking the State started. A tripartite talk between Centre, Manipur Government and UNC was held in New Delhi on February 3, which had ended without any headway.

On February 8, the Naga body negated the expectations and decided to continue the blockade following a meeting of the UNC presidential council.