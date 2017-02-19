

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prasad Nadda administering Rotavirus vaccination during the inauguration of Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, in Agartala, on Saturday. – UB photos Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prasad Nadda administering Rotavirus vaccination during the inauguration of Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, in Agartala, on Saturday. – UB photos

The disease can be checked only by administering vaccines, he said launching the second phase of the rotavirus vaccine programme here for the States of Tripura, Assam, Tamilnadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He launched the programme by administering rotavirus vaccine along with Tripura Health Minister Badal Chowdhury to children.

Nadda said immunisation programme for children is a priority in the country and last year there was an increase of five per cent in immunisation programme.

Chowdhury said the infant nortality rate in Tripura had come down to 20 last year from 34 in 2009 against a national average of 37. – PTI