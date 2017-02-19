One Manabendra Kalita of Patharquary claimed that two unidentified persons, who came on a scooty, snatched a bag from him near the SBI branch at Satgaon.

He also claimed that the miscreants, one masked and the other wearing a helmet, hit him before whisking away with the bag which had around Rs 8 lakh he had brought to deposit in the bank. Police have registered a case.

However, an official of the Satgaon Police Station expressed surprise over the fact that there were no eyewitnesses to the incident.

“We have asked the people and traders in the area. No one was witness to the incident. The person said the incident took place around 11 am. At that time, the area is always packed with people and vehicles. It is nearly impossible for any bike rider to flee the place at a high speed. In any case, we are investigating it,” he said.