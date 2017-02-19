The organisations agreed to work in the areas of entrepreneurship education, capacity building, conducting seminars, workshops, studies etc., and help identify avenues for entrepreneurs in the region, with special focus to Arunachal Pradesh. This will be an ongoing process towards promoting entrepreneurship in the resource-rich area.

As a first step, IIE will conduct an entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) at the RGU in March. The EDP will be sponsored by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB).

At the signing of the MoU the IIE was represented by its Director Manoj Kr Das, while the RGU was represented by Arindam Garg, Associate Professor of the Department of Management Studies.