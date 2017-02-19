CORRESPONDENT
JALUKBARI, Feb 18 - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in the latter’s campus here today. The two organisations have agreed to mutually work for developing entrepreneurship culture among the youths in the north-eastern region.
The organisations agreed to work in the areas of entrepreneurship education, capacity building, conducting seminars, workshops, studies etc., and help identify avenues for entrepreneurs in the region, with special focus to Arunachal Pradesh. This will be an ongoing process towards promoting entrepreneurship in the resource-rich area.
As a first step, IIE will conduct an entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) at the RGU in March. The EDP will be sponsored by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB).
At the signing of the MoU the IIE was represented by its Director Manoj Kr Das, while the RGU was represented by Arindam Garg, Associate Professor of the Department of Management Studies.