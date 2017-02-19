“The concept of an alienated North East is not valid any longer. With better connectivity, the geographical integration has led to newer opportunities for the NE youth to seek employment in other parts of the country and people from rest of India are also exploring livelihood options here. But, the emotional integration is still a work in progress, and there is a need for rest of India to take much more interest in developments here, than they actually take,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the North East Graduate Congress 2017 organised by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, Aiyar, also a former DoNER Minister, said that the growth of the NE region is a vanguard for development in India.

Also highlighting some of the issues affecting the growth of the region, he said that the North East is caught within its frontier with the presence of international borders in all directions, and with minimal exploitation of the trade and connectivity opportunities, due to which the enormous potentials are still grossly underutilised.

The NE Graduate Congress is a congregation of 10,000 students from the entire region pursuing graduation courses in different states. The event, in its fourth edition this year, works as a catalyst for connecting the youths, and at the same time promoting integration, giving career counselling and working as a platform for showcasing talents.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhruba Jyoti Saikia, Vice Chancellor of the Cotton College State University said that with all its ethnic and cultural diversities, the North East, like the rest of India, is driven by the universal values of love, brotherhood and compassion, which should not get affected by the superficial boundaries of religion, borders or other differences.

Also highlighting the role of the vice chancellor in a university, he said that a VC has to set the example of discipline, egalitarianism and accountability and the students must find him accessible for their needs.

Dr Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of the Gauhati University stressed the need for promoting integration among youths so that they can learn from each other’s experience and build a vast network of informed and enlightened human resource.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM and a noted educational entrepreneur who has set up a chain of educational institutions in different parts of Assam and Meghalaya, said that the USTM is ready to take up similar initiatives like the graduate congress in other parts of the region as well. He also informed the gathering about the opportunities available in USTM for meritorious students belonging to poor families.

Earlier, PG Rao, the Vice Chancellor of USTM delivered the welcome address. The programme was presided over by educationist NK Choudhury.