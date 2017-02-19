The association at its meeting held today under the presidentship of DN Chakravartty, urged the people of the State to be vigilant against all the agents who are out to “inundate Assam with undesirable elements from the foreign countries.”

The association also extended full support to the measures taken by the State government for evicting encroachers from government land, especially forest land.

A special lecture titled ‘National self-respect and values of life’, was delivered by Dr Ananda Chandra Barbora, retired professor of physics of Gauhati University.

Dr Barbora in his speech dwelt on the sense of self-respect of residents of different nations like the British and referred to the importance of knowledge about one’s own country and own people to have a sense of honour and to stand boldly in the comity of nations.

Bimal Kr Hazarika, Surendra Kr Baruah and Dr Pratap Ch Sarma also addressed the meeting. Earlier, Baneswar Khound, member in charge of administration, explained the purpose of the meeting.