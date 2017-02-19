



Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a soft corner for the Northeastern and for that a number of development projects have been started in the region that also include priority to health sector.

“This medical college is one such endeavour. It will play an important role to meet the needs of the people of central Assam in particular,” Nadda said. An amount of Rs 189 crore has been sanctioned for this medical college project, the minister added.

Union Minister of State for Railway Rajen Gohain, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and local MLA and former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta also addressed the gathering.

MLAs Rupak Sharma, Dimbeswar Das and Angoorlata Deka were also present in the function along with senior officials.

The Nagaon Medical College will be the ninth medical college in the State with a student strength of 100 per annum and there will be 500 beds in the attached hospital. The foundation stone of this medical college was laid in February, 2016 by the then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, but the previous government failed to start the construction works.