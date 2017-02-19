Goalpara incident: One more lawyer arrested

Correspondent

GOALPARA, Feb 18 - Goalpara Police today arrested advocate Nazrul Islam, one of the main accused in the assault on Ajay Kumar Phukan, a member of the Foreigners’ Tribunal here, on February 15. Superintendent of Police Amitabh Singha said Nazrul Islam was on the run and was apprehended from Kharmuza area. He added that police is functioning strictly on the basis of information coming out from investigation and hinted that more arrests, numbering around 15 to 20, are likely soon in this regard.