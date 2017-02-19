



The Assembly was reduced to a battleground, with Speaker P Dhanapal pushed and shoved around by agitated DMK MLAs whose leader MK Stalin warned they would commit ‘suicide’ if attempts were made to marshal them out by the order of the chair before the crucial trust vote was conducted in their absence.

Palaniswami won a resounding majority with 122 AIADMK MLAs supporting him during the vote of confidence after those of the DMK were evicted and its allies staged a noisy walkout. Together they accounted for 98 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

For all his spirited challenge, Palaniswami’s rival O Panneerselvam could muster support of only 11 MLAs.

The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following tempestuous scenes during which the opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, a demand rejected outright by Speaker Dhanapal.

After adjournments, when the House reassembled at 3 pm, Speaker Dhanapal allowed Panneerselvam, who was among the votaries of a secret vote, Congress Legislature Party leader KR Ramasamy and IUML member Abubacker to make brief remarks.

The Speaker then ordered a block-wise division during which the MLAs were to stand in order to support or oppose the resolution moved by Palaniswami seeking confidence of the House. – PTI