Talking to The Assam Tribune, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kula Saikia said that the government has not taken the issue of attack on a member of the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Goalpara lightly. Immediately after the incident, a judge of the Gauhati High Court, along with senior State government and police officials rushed to the spot to investigate the incident and five persons have so far been arrested.

Saikia added that all the district Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been directed to visit the Tribunals along with district administration officials to review the security of the members and Tribunal premises. The SPs will also hold discussion with the members of the Tribunals so that fool proof security cover can be provided to them.

The security cover will be increased if required after considering the vulnerability of the Tribunals and the members and senior police officers will visit the Tribunals regularly to assess the security measures. The locations of the Tribunals will be checked and in the districts having two or more Tribunals, the feasibility of bringing the same in clusters will also be checked. The police will keep a tab on the judgements of the Tribunals and if any important judgement is due on any particular day, the security cover can be increased if found necessary.

The Special DG further said that the SPs have been directed to properly brief the security personnel deployed in the Tribunals about their duties and responsibilities. Though all the members of the Tribunals are provided with PSOs, additional PSOs would be provided after the SPs assess their vulnerability.

As the Goalpara incident took place inside the chamber of the member, there are discussions on whether the introduction of a system to issue passes by the members to enter their chambers is feasible. The possibility of installation of CCTV cameras on the Tribunal premises is also being discussed.

It may be mentioned here that the number of Foreigners’ Tribunals in the State has been increased to 100 to expedite the process of disposing of cases under the Foreigners’ Act and the government has also requested the Tribunals to expedite the process as a huge number of cases are pending before the Tribunals. However, the process has also increased the vulnerability of the Tribunals and their members, particularly in certain areas of the State.