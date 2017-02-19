

AASU activists staging a sit-in demonstration against the government’s failure to provide free textbooks to the school students, in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos AASU activists staging a sit-in demonstration against the government’s failure to provide free textbooks to the school students, in Guwahati on Saturday. – UB Photos

“It is the moral responsibility of the State government to provide textbooks to each student with the beginning of the new academic year. But the State government has failed to fulfill its commitment even after nearly two months of the new academic year,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

The students’ body criticized the State Education Department and the Education Minister for ignoring the interest of the government schools. “It is due to such difficulties that the vernacular medium schools are on the verge of extinction,” the students’ body said and demanded immediate action by the State government in this regard.