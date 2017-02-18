Morigaon district has adequate production of aquatic plant with sufficient water bodies in the district. Keeping this in view, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Morigaon planned a seven-day vocational training for 25 participants to provide hands-on training on preparation of decorative and household items through water hyacinth in Silkhaku village of Morigaon district.

Participating women farmers were very excited to know that without any investment they can get handsome return by preparing various products taking it up as tertiary profession after completing household chores. Tulsi Deka, a farmer of the area, expressed his gratitude for conduct of the training in their area as this supports promotion of organic products in their area and aids as tertiary source of income to the farmers.

Another training-cum-awareness on scientific rearing of pigs and goat was conducted by KVK, Morigaon in Borsola area where beneficiaries under Assam Fflood Response 2016 in the flood-affected areas of district are being supported by two piglets to 150 farm families in 12 villages and two goats among 100 farm families in 12 villages by Caritas India implemented in Morigaon district by Women Development Center, Kharguli in collaboration with village level partner POOHAR.

More than 60 beneficiaries belonging to that area and nearby villages were present in the training programme. Dr Purabi Kaushik, Assistant Professor from College of Veterinary Science was present in the programme as the resource person. She spoke about benefits of rearing pigs and goats in scientific lines. Dr Rijusmita Sarma Deka, Programme Coordinator told farmers that by rearing in scientific lines by adopting proper feeding and management practices, they can double their income in a very short period of time. A film show was arranged on entrepreneurship development through pig farming which motivated and encouraged the farmers.