It is the only means of communication for lakhs of people living in more than 50 villages in Uttar Dharmapur, Nambarbhag and Tihu mouza of Nalbari district. They have to travel through this main road to Nalbari town as it is the district headquarters. The economy of this vast area has suffered badly due the pathetic state of this vital road. Students are also suffering a lot as they cannot use their bicycles due to the potholes on the road.

One can’t imagine the condition of the road without visiting it. It is a matter of shame that although this important road of Nalbari district has been lying in such a poor condition for a long time, the popular government has failed to give any attention to it. The people of this vast area have been demanding repair of this road for the last few years. They have expressed serious concern over the damage caused by the last Marapagladia river floods at Bali and Haribhanga villages. The role of the elected representatives has also attracted ire of the people.

Moreover, the roads from Kaithalkuchi to Barama, Haribhanga to Makhibaha, Makhibaha to Tihu and Tihu to Sarthebari are also in a dilapidated condition. The conscious people of greater Tihu area and Kaithalkuchi areas are asking as to why MLAs like Pabindra Deka, Moneswar Brahma, Chandramohan Patowari and Ashok Sarma have turned a deaf ear to humble requests of the suffering people!

The people have, however, once again appealed to the MLAs concerned to understand their plight and look into the matter in a favourable manner. Otherwise, they will be forced to take to the agitational path with the cooperation of the gaon unnayan sammittees, student organisations and Senior Citizens’ Forum of Tihu and Kaithalkuchi areas.