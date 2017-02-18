7-year-old girl rescued from Arunachal

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Feb 17 - A seven-year-old girl was rescued by Lakhimpur police from her captors inside Arunachal Pradesh recently. The girl, Anjali Tapno, daughter of Martin Tapno of No. 20 Labour Line of Dolahaat Tea Estate in Lakhimpur district, has been missing from her home since January 16 this year. Her father had lodged a complaint with the Laluk Police Station accusing Suman Manzhi of the same tea estate of trafficking her off to Arunachal Pradesh. On Tuesday the police, following a tip-off, rescued Anjali from a house in Sagali in Arunachal Pradesh and also arrested Suman Manzhi, who confessed of selling the girl for Rs 9,000.