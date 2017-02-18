In the latter part of 2016, a number of causalities in two wheeler mishaps reached 69 within a span of 12 months and an equal number of injuries. A soft approach by the Karbi Anglong police in enforcing helmet wearing to minimise disasters hardly helped in improving the state of affairs.

Last month the Superintendent of Police Karbi Anglong Debojit Deury constituted a special team of police officers including headquarters DSP Goswami, Additional SP and other senior officers. The whole venture was given full support by Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong Md Adil Khan IAS. Section 144 of IPC was promulgated throughout the district making it a criminal offence not to wear helmet while driving, close circuit cameras were installed in posh localities and wide publicity was initiated and a deadline was set, filling stations were ordered not to sell fuel to riders not wearing helmets and from February 1, 2017 police revealed the force it can exert by setting up numerous check points and mobilising mobile units. Hundreds of vehicles were detained.

The result was simply a miracle. From February 3 it was a complete different picture, each and every driver offering to wear helmets. Almost all the retail outlets ran out of helmets, some travelled to nearby towns to purchase one. So far the district administration and police have enforced helmet wearing magnificently.

“I am considering checking the quality of helmets the bikers wear as it is a question of life and death and one should use a branded and quality produce only,” Adil Khan, DC told this correspondent.