Roy’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of one of the classrooms of Debdhebi Girls High School recently. His body was later taken for post-mortem and it was confirmed by the police on Friday that it was a case of suicide. Roy was a resident of Debottarhasdah (part VI) village under Golokganj police station. He was not only the serving headmaster of the non-provincialised school but also the founder of the school in 1997.

According to local people, the headmaster was very much attached to the school and was finding it difficult to run the school smoothly since a few years due to financial crunch.

The 56-years-old headmaster, who used to teach English, used to run his family consisting of his wife, two sons and a daughter by taking private tuitions of village students. According to family members, Roy was finding it hard since long to run the school smoothly and on Wednesday evening he left home to arrange funds for the institute and since then was missing.

They also informed that the body was later found hanging from the ceiling of the school, which is in a shambles.

Police also said that although no suicide note could be recovered but the investigation proves that it was a case of suicide due to acute mental pressure.

It needs to be mentioned here that Roy had been struggling since a long time to provincialise his school and had written letters many a times to the authority concerned to make such arrangements. “He was about to retire on 2020 and his last wish was to see his school getting provincialised. He did everything possible for the school,” said Biswanath Roy one of the villagers who also added, “Although he himself had to go through acute financial crunch and he had a specially-abled daughter, he never hesitated to make his contribution towards the school.”

This year 13 students of his school are appearing for the HSLC examination. The body of Roy was later handed over to the family after post-mortem on Thrusday evening, after which his last rites were performed.