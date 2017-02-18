



Rihon Daimary, Minister of Assam, PHED etc., handed over the prize in the shape of cash of Rs 2.50 lakh and a citation to the representatives of NC Hills Autonomous Council, Village head at the Assam Conference on Sanitation 2017 held in the presence of a huge gathering at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara, Guwahati on Thursday.

The conference was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ministry of Drinking water and sanitation, a group of religious leaders and officials. From Dima Hasao, apart from departmental officials, Chief Executive Member, NC Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, EM, Samuel Changsan, EM ST Jem Hrankhol, Deputy Chairman, HB Chetri, and MAC Ajoy Chakraborty were present in the ceremony.

Talking to the media Debolal Gorlosa, CEM, NCHAC congratulated the people of Zion in particular and the people of Dima Hasao in general for achieving such an accolade and appealed to the people of the district to take inspiration from Zion village and achieve more success in the days to come.