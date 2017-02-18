

HSLC candidates at an exam centre at Bakaliaghat in Karbi Anglong district on Friday. – UB Photos HSLC candidates at an exam centre at Bakaliaghat in Karbi Anglong district on Friday. – UB Photos

Bimal Taid has been caught while appearing for his younger brother Raj Kumar Taid during verification of the candidate’s admit card and other documents in the exam hall.

Our Kokrajhar Correspondent adds: Ten students have been expelled in Kokrajhar district on the first day of the HSLC/AHM examinations for cheating, official sources informed.

A teacher has also been expelled in Kokrajhar district today for negligence towards his examination duty.

It may be mentioned here that a total 13,288 students are appearing for the examinations this year at 25 centres in Kokrajhar district.

Our Silchar Correspondent adds: On the first day of HSLC examinations, as many as 10 persons were caught red handed for appearing in the examinations as proxy candidates. One student from the same venue was expelled as well. The incident took place at Ramchandra Barman HS School in Rajabazar area of the district. The candidates were handed over to police at Joypur Police Station. Police said that strict action will be taken against them.

On the other hand, Anup Kumar Das, Inspector of Schools, Cachar, said, “The first day of the examination passed off peacefully. But some persons have been caught while appearing as proxy candidates. Appropriate action will be taken against them.”

Six other candidates were caught adopting unfair means from different examination centres across the district. The candidates have been expelled from the examination.

Our Udalguri Correspondent adds: Altogether eight candidates were expelled from the HSLC examination today from Tangla Girls’ HS School under Tangla Police Station for allegedly using unfair means. This was disclosed today by the education authority of the district.

Meanwhile, Sadhana Hojai, Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri district and NC Boro, Inspector of Schools of Udalguri district circle, inspected all the 17 examination centres and expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made for the examination. It may be noted that around 11,600 candidates are appearing in the examination this year from Udalguri district. Female candidates outnumber male candidates in the district.

Hojai and Boro later wished luck to the candidates of HSLC and HS examinations and hoped that they would excel.

It may also be added here that around 9,000 candidates in Arts, Science and Commerce streams are appearing in the HS final examinations scheduled from February 20.

Our Diphu correspondent adds: The HSLC examination of the Secondary Board of Education, Assam (SEBA) started across the district peacefully. Tight security measures have been taken for the smooth conduct of the examination.

Entrance of guardians of students to the exam venues have been prohibited, while students have been forbidden from taking mobile phones to the examinations halls.

CCTV cameras have been installed in the school campuses and examination rooms to prevent unfair means.

In Howraghat, Jyotirmai Daimary, SDO (Civil), Howraghat visited every HSLC exam centres here today.