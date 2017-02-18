Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Feb 17 - Sivasagar Govt HS School defeated Amguri Hemchandra School by 54 runs in the ongoing 23rd AP Rao-Khireswar Dutta Inter School Cricket Tournament, organised by the Zangam Club at the Bali Field here.
Altogether 16 schools are taking part in the tournament. In the inaugural match yesterday, High Madrasa School beat Disang Dhai Ali by 5 wickets.
The tournament was inaugurated by chief guest advocate Diganta Mangal Neog.
Brief score: SVS Govt 133. Amguri Hem Chandra School 83.