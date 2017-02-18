Soccer team feted

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Feb 17 - The women team of the Eastern Sporting Union (ESU), Wangkhei, which emerged champions in the All India Football Federation sponsored Indian Women’s League held in New Delhi’s Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday, was accorded a warm welcome when they arrived at the Imphal International airport here on Thursday. In the final of the championship, ESU blanked Rising Students’ Club, Odisha 3-0 to clinch the 1st Indian Women’s League. The Manipur club – ESU received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh along with the trophy.