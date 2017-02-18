Young Divesh Rana from Aravali Golf Course (Faridabad) pipped Rishiraj Singh Saini of Rambagh Golf Course in the play off on the 2nd hole with a birdie to bag the winner’s trophy.

Divesh Rana had a round of thirteen over 84 on the last day to equal the score of 322 for four days returned by Rishi Raj (75-84-84-79) which necessitated a “Play Off” to decide the winner. Ajit Rawat from Indian Railways, returned with a total score of 323 to claim the 2nd runner-up trophy. The top 10 Golfers from the field of 45 secured their position to play in the IGU Gentleman’s Calendar for 2017.

Trophies were awarded to the top three performers by the financial adviser of the sponsoring B&A Group of Companies Dipankar Mukherjee, and other officials including DJ Dowerah, Joydeep Barua in the presence of the managing director of the company Somnath Chatterjee.

Top 10 qualifiers were named as from this championship. The players are: Rishiraj Singh Rathore, Divesh Rana, Ajit Rawat, Amit Kumar, Rohind Singh, Vansh Nagar, Bishwam Ghosh, Sahil Kumar Singh, Mohammad Ezzaz and Karan Mehto.