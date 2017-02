Karate team named



GUWAHATI, Feb 17 - The United Karate-Do Association, Assam announced the Assam team for the KAI National Senior Karate Championship to be held at Panaji, Goa on February 25 and 26, stated a release. The teams: (Men) Ananta Changmai, Tarun Konwar (Charaideo), Sailen Sarma, Akash Ali, Abhijit Sharma, Basant Sharma (Guwahati), Hifzur Rahman (Barpeta), Nayanmoni Deka (Bongaigaon). (Women) Mainu Saikia (Lakhimpur), Bhagyasri Saikia (Kamrup), Bulbul Basumatary (Guwahati), Monima Phukan, Dipanjali Baishnab (Dibrugarh), Jyotismita Gogoi (Jorhat). Team leader: Nagen Bongjang. Manager/coach: Adarsh Choudhury. Technical officials: Dipak Jain, Hasmat Ali, Ramesh Chhetri, Hemanta Das.