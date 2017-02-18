Ankurjyoti win close match

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 17 - In a close match of the GSA A Division Cricket League at the IIT ground, North Guwahati today, Ankurjyoti Club edged past River Rine Club by 5 runs. Batting first Ankurjyoti gathered a commendable total of 171 in 35 overs and in reply River Rine fell five runs short as they were all out for 166. Brief scores: Ankurjyoti 171 (Akash Chakraborty 53, Bishal Roy 33, Mantu Das 31; Sunil Roy 4/19, Arijit Barooah 2/27). River Rine 166 (Vinod Sharma 53, Munna Vidyarthi 27, Abhijit Roy 21; Vikash Tiwari 3/32, Abir Chakraborty 2/21, Mantu Das 2/22).