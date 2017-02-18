City CC drub Hurricane, GTC win

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 17 - In two one-sided group league matches of the ongoing Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament at the Judges’ Field here today, Gauhati Town Club drubbed Jubajyoti Sangha by 10 wickets while City Cricket Club posted a massive 172-run victory against Hurricane Club. Brief scores: Jubajyoti Sangha 65 (Mantu Sarkar 19; Aryaman Panghal 5/14). GTC 66 for no loss (Ranjit Changmai 31, Nayanjyoti Deka 28). City CC 214/3 (Rahul Hazarika 103, Romario Sharma 46, Suhel Rahman 38). Hurricane Club 42 (Raj Agarwal 4/8, Chandandeep Das 3/14, Sunil Ranjan Gogoi 2/5). Today’s match: NFRSA vs Sijubari RYS.