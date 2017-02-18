The signing-in for the Qualifying Draw has been a full house of 32 players of which three are from abroad – Netherlands, Great Britain and Australia.

Two from Assam are in the main draw, one from Arunachal Pradesh and another two from Assam are in the Qualifying Rounds.

The wild cards have been given to Parikshit Somani, Sheikh Mohammed Iftikher, Shahbaaz Khan, Adil Kalyanpur while Rohan Gogoi, Mingkhi Talom, Vasisht Cheruku, Anshuman Gulia, Koonwar Gupta and Jagmeet Singh have qualified for the main draw.

The top eight seeds in the main draw are: N Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Karunuday Singh, Markos Kalovelonis (Russia ), Sasi Kumar Mukund, N Vijay Sunder Prasanth, Sidhart Rawat, Jose Fco Vidalazorin (Spain).