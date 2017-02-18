

South Africa’s Imran Tahir celebrates after taking a wicket against New Zealand during the one-off T20I at Auckland, on Friday. South Africa’s Imran Tahir celebrates after taking a wicket against New Zealand during the one-off T20I at Auckland, on Friday.

Tahir claimed five wickets as the Proteas skittled New Zealand for 107 with five overs to spare after batting first and scoring 185 for six in their 20 overs.

“It’s a very special feeling,” Tahir said after his man-of-the-match performance at Eden Park, only the third five-wicket haul by a South African in a T20 international.

Paceman Andile Phehlukwayo also claimed three wickets and opening batsman Hashim Amla scored 62 in a match that South Africa utterly dominated.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson conceded his team was outplayed and must improve with five one-dayers and three Tests against the Proteas looming.

“It’s frustrating from our perspective, we didn’t really fire a shot,” he said.

“It’s important we learn from this and move on.”

After losing the toss, South Africa made a flying start with the bat then backed it up with a strong bowling performance.

Amla made the most of Eden Park’s short boundaries to smash 62 off 43 balls, receiving support from skipper Faf du Plessis (36) and JP Duminy (29).

They looked set to make 200-plus but Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme put the brakes on with two wickets apiece.

Boult was the one standout for New Zealand, conceding only eight runs in his four overs.

SCORECARD

South Africa: H Amla c Bruce b Wheeler 62, Q de Kock c Santner b Boult 0, F du Plessis lbw b de Grandhomme 36, AB de Villiers c Wheeler b de Grandhomme 26, JP Duminy run out (Ronchi) 29, F Behardien c Anderson b Boult 8, C Morris not out 9, W Parnell not out 4. Extras: (b 4, lb 4, w 3) 11. Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 185. Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-102, 3-123, 4-145, 5-171, 6-181. Bowling: T Boult 4-0-8-2, B Wheeler 4-0-49-1, T Southee 4-0-47-0, M Santner 4-0-40-0, C de Grandhomme 3-0-22-2, C Munro 1-0-11-0.

New Zealand: G Phillips c de Kock b Morris 5, K Williamson c Parnell b Phehlukwayo 13, C Munro b Morris 0, T Bruce b Imran Tahir 33, C Anderson c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 6, C de Grandhomme c Duminy b Imran Tahir 15, L Ronchi c de Kock b Imran Tahir 0, M Santner c Amla b Phehlukwayo 5, B Wheeler b Imran Tahir 6, T Southee b Imran Tahir 20, T Boult not out 1. Extras: (lb 1, w 2) 3. Total: (all out in 14.5 overs) 107. Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-38, 4-55, 5-60, 6-60, 7-68, 8-80, 9-106, 10-107. Bowling: C Morris 3- 1-10-2, D Paterson 2-0-13-0, W Parnell 3-0-40-0, A Phehlukwayo 3-0-19-3, Imran Tahir 3.5-0-24-5. – AFP