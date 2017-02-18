HRD Minister Javadekar, BJP election in-charge for Manipur, is currently camping here to monitor party’s plan of action for the Assembly elections. He was addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Earlier, BJP Manipur Pradesh election management committee convenor Th Chaoba Singh told the local media that he had urged the Prime Minister to name the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party to give an edge to party’s poll campaign, during his New Delhi visit on February 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the State to address an election rally at historic Kangla Fort in Imphal on February 25.

Newmai News adds: Javadekar expressed confidence that BJP alone would bag more than 40 seats in the upcoming Manipur Assembly election and form the next Ministry in the State.

The BJP has fielded its nominee in all 60 Assembly seats in Manipur. The Assembly polls will be held on March 4 and 8.