The bridge, spanning 210 metres and built at an estimated cost of Rs 38.94 crore under Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) was inaugurated by Khandu yesterday.

Speaking at a public meeting immediately after the inauguration, Khandu congratulated the people, especially those living on the left bank of Siang on getting connected with the sub-divisional headquarters.

Earlier people commuted on foot by crossing the river over a traditional bamboo and cane hanging bridge. – PTI