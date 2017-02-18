The demand came in the wake of the Centre’s recent decision to reduce budgetary provisions for the special assistant grants to ten ADCs to Rs 500 crore for 2017-2018, a 50 per cent reduction from what was allotted in the previous fiscal.

Addressing reporters after a joint meeting of the councils under the umbrella of Forum of Councils Under Sixth Schedule (FOCUSS), its chairman and Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief PN Syiem said “We have unanimously resolved to urge the Centre to reconsider its decision and enhance the present budget allocation for the ten ADCs.”

The FOCUSS meet, which was attended by representative from Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Tripura Tribal Council, Chakma District Council of Mizoram and Tura MP Conrad K Sangma, has decided to pursue the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Syiem said two delegations would meet Jaitley and the Prime Minister in March. – PTI