The appeal was made after 38 legislators appended their signatures in support of NPF president and DAN chairman Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu to take over as the next Chief Minister. Though a meeting was to be held with the Chief Minister after his return to the State from Delhi, he did not return till late this evening.

The decision to back Dr Shurhozelie was informed by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiyaneilie Peseyie at a press conference in Kohima on Thursday evening.

Peseyie, however, informed that Zeliang has not resigned. He said that the decision to propose Dr Shurhozelie as the next CM was taken unanimously in the interest of the party and the government.

In his letter to NTAC convenor KT Vilie yesterday, the CM said, “In order to ensure smooth transition of office, and in larger interest of the State, I appeal to you to wait for two-three days.”

Rajya Sabha MP KG Kenye informed that the CM and the Governor left for Delhi since they were summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Clarifying that the meeting among the legislators held yesterday was just consultative meeting, Kenye mentioned that the CM has agreed on the decision taken in order to pave way.

A CMO release said the Chief Minister and Governor are in Delhi to apprise the Centre about the factual position in Nagaland and to urge the Centre not to impose Central rule in the State.

The NTAC and the JCC expressed surprise and questioned the sudden departure of the Governor and Chief Minister to Delhi together.