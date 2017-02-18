Enforced by Dimapur Naga Youth Front (DNYF) in Dimapur, the bandh was peaceful and total with women along with male volunteers manning different intersections to ensure that the shutdown was total. As in the last four days, all normal activities came to a standstill during the day.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) postponed the ‘public rally’ and ‘fast unto death’ stir in Kohima scheduled to be held today. The decision was made in view of the appeal of Chief Minister TR Zeliang to give him two-three more days to ensure smooth transition of office and in the larger interest of the State. Based on Zeliang’s letter, the NTAC suspended the rally until further notice.

Despite the CM’s appeal, Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) informed that there would be no relaxation in Dimapur and the bandh would continue as usual from 9 am to 4 pm.