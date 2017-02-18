IMPHAL, Feb 17 - National People’s Party (NPP) leader James K Sangma on Thursday alleged that the Congress Government in Manipur has “failed” to solve the problems facing the State.
On the economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC), Sangma said “an amicable solution can be brought through dialogue based on mutual understanding.”
He said “an alternative route should be arranged, either in term of railways or air transport.” NPP is fielding 21 candidates including one woman for the poll, Sangma said and added that he is optimistic that the party will fare well this time. – PTI