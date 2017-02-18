

Members of Bnei Manashe tribe at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, enroute to Israel.

“I have been eagerly waiting for this time. Now, God has finally granted my prayers,” she said as she was about to board the plane at Lengpui Airport here on Tuesday.

Pari is among a batch of more than one hundred members of Bnei Manashe (or children of Manashe) in Mizoram, who claimed to be descendants of one of the ten lost tribes of Biblical Israel. All other members of Pari’s family, including her children, have migrated to Israel some years back.

About 3,000 members of Bnei Manashe have already migrated to Israel during the last two decades through a non-profit organisation Shavei Israel, which is entrusted to find the ten lost tribes of Israel.

One of the Bnei Manashe members in Aizawl, Elisheva Khiangte, who adopted the Jewish name as her maiden name after embracing Judaism, said there are about 7,000 Bnei Menashe, of which about 3,000 are from neighbouring Manipur, who are left to migrate to Israel to join an estimated number of 3,000 Mizo Jews who have already settled in Israel.

The “return” to the Holy Land had started as early as the mid 1990s. But in 2003, the Israel Interior Minister Avraham Poraz stopped the migration after an allegation that the Bnei Manashe were ‘exploited for political purposes’ as they were being settled in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank. Later in November 2005, the Israeli Government halted all conversions of the Bnei Menashe in India, citing strained relations between the two countries after Indian officials expressed concern about the mass conversions which are deemed illegal in India.

Sources said the Mizo Jews would be formally converted into Judaism once they arrive in the Promised Land.

The claims of being descendants of one of the lost tribes of Israel had been propagated by a few spiritualists in the Christian dominated Mizoram as early as the 50s. But it was not until one Vankhuma from Manipur, who later became Gideon Ray, appeared that the claims gained ground.

“Gideon Ray, the first to preach Judaism in Mizoram, arrived here in the early 1970s. The God of Israel worked miracles and he drew a lot of followers within a short period of time,” recalled Elisheva.

Long after this, Eliyahu Avichail, then based in Bombay, made an official visit to Mizoram in 1992, to be the first Israel rabbi to visit the Northeastern state. A major breakthrough came only later in April 2005 when Sephardi Rabbi Shlomo Amar, one of Israel’s two chief rabbis, accepted the Bnei Menashe’s claim because of their exemplary devotion to Judaism.

Controversies have been raised over the possibility of genetic connection between the Mizos, who are genetically Mongoloid race, and the Jews.

Zaithanchhungi, who conducted many years of research on the Jewish-Mizo identity, has said the Mizo ancestors who had migrated to the northeastern India after travelling through China, followed the Jewish culture and traditions in many ways. Ironically, Zaithanchhungi, a Mizo Christian, is not following Judaism, forget about migrating to Israel.

Claming that there were certain similarities between the Jews and Mizos, Elisheva Khiangte also says, “Mizos have three big festivals just like the Israelites. Even before the entire Mizo converted into Christianity, there were some traces of Judaism in our ancestors’ religious rituals.”