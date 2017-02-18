Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Feb 17 - The ninth Singhapurush RG Baruah Drama Festival, organised by pioneering socio-cultural organisation Jyotirupa will be held from February 24 at the Rabindra Bhawan here.
The festival, offering a bouquet of five carefully selected plays from the North East and other parts of the country, will be inaugurated by veteran actor, director and playwright Abdul Mazid.
Five different groups would present their plays on each evening of the five-day fest. The plays would start at 6 pm every day, a statement said.