‘driFTErs’ will be a fun-filled yet competitive event based on the TSD car rally model, which is one of the most entertaining rallies for motor sports enthusiasts. It is a unique rally concept, which combines the thrill of winning and entertainment that attracts amateurs and professionals alike. It carries a first prize of Rs 51,000 and the total cash prizes are worth Rs 1.35 lakh, the organisers said in a statement.

The North East Motorsports Association will look after the technical aspects of the rally which has been approved by the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India, a national body. The event is also supported by Audi as the title sponsor, associate sponsor, Amrit Cement, and powered by Intech.

The Guwahati Round Table 235, with its present 20 members, adopted the Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan school at Dadara for development under Round Table India’s flagship ‘Freedom Through Education’ project in February last year. The planned school building, having a total construction area of 10,500 square feet, will be built in four stages with an expected outlay of Rs 80 lakh. The first phase of the school was inaugurated by Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 7, 2016. The second phase of the project was inaugurated on January 8, 2017 by Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Vinod Seshan.