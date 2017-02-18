Attending the valedictory session of Assam Conference on Sanitation (ASCOSAN) 2017 in the veterinary college field as the chief guest, the Governor said a clean and green Assam will be the perfect tribute to the sanitation conference which has vowed to make Assam clean and open defecation-free.

Purohit also urged everybody to maintain a disease-free body which can only be achieved if we all participate in the mission for a clean environment. He also requested all the people of the State to contribute to achieve a clean environment and exhibit a sense of responsibility for making the State clean and green. Stressing the need for cleanliness drives, Purohit said such drives are a wonderful opportunity for people’s participation and act as a force multiplier to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness in one’s life.

The Governor also said, “Nature has given us in abundance and therefore we should all try our best to preserve Nature and keep the water and air pollution-free.” He also added that all the shopkeepers should place a big dustbin outside their shops so that all the garbage is thrown into the dustbin and is not littered.

The Governor emphasised the importance of garbage disposal and asked the PHE department to examine the viability of turning garbage into electricity. Sufficient research should be carried out in this regard, he said. He also assured of support to the mission in every possible way.

The Governor hailed the efforts of all the Deputy Commissioners and their teams and local people in their quest to make Assam open defecation-free.

PHE Minister Rihon Daimari said everyone should gear up and take the project as a challenge and work relentlessly to make it a success.

State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia said that all should contribute to make Assam the cleanest state of the country and in this regard asked the Deputy Commissioners to organise similar Swachh Bharat fairs in their respective districts and create awareness amongst all sections of society.