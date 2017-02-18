



The objective of the workshop was to encourage colleges, institutes and universities in and around Guwahati to participate in Campus Bird Count 2017, to lay the framework for making a Guwahati bird atlas in the future, and to familiarise the participants with the use of the Cornell University eBird portal to systematically record bird observations.

The workshop was attended by several colleges, institutes and universities in and around the city. Close to 100 faculties, research scholars and students from CCSU; Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati; University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya; Gauhati University; B Borooah College; Pragjyotish College; Pandu College and Guwahati College participated in the interactive programme.

The workshop began with a welcome address by Narayan Sharma, Head of the Department of Environmental Biology and Wildlife Sciences. The objectives of the workshop were outlined by Dhruba Jyoti Saikia, Vice Chancellor of CCSU.

Jayaditya Purkayastha, general secretary of Help Earth gave an illuminating two-hour talk on urban biodiversity of Guwahati with emphasis on avian diversity. Jaydev Mandal and Somoyita Sur, doctoral research scholars of Gauhati University discussed in detail how to use eBird to enter data on bird observation.

In an interactive session, the participants provided excellent suggestions on the possibility of making a Guwahati bird atlas.

“This initiative aims to systematically document the distribution and abundance of birds within the Guwahati metropolitan area to start with,” Narayan Sharma, who shared his experiences as part of making the Mysore Bird Atlas and emphasised the importance of doing it for Guwahati, said. Similar efforts have been successfully carried out in Mysore and in the entire state of Kerala.

The workshop concluded with a trial bird watching session near Sudmersen Hall and Department of Physics, CCSU. The participants learnt various techniques to identify the birds through direct observations and from their calls. The participants will carry out bird counts in their respective campuses from February 17 to 20.